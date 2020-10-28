17 corps members establish own businesses in Kano – NYSC Coordinator NYSC

The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano State, Hajiya Aisha Tata, says no fewer than 17 corps members have successfully established their own businesses in the state.

Tata stated this during the passing out of 1,668 2019 Batch B, Stream II corps members on Wednesday in Kano.

She said that the corps members were able to establish their businesses through the training they had received during their three-week orientation exercise, while in the camp.

She explained that some of the affected corps members would continue their businesses in the state, while others pledged to shift theirs to their respective states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had introduced the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Programme (SAED), with the aim of providing corps members with skills that could assist them to be self-reliant after the mandatory youth service.

She called on the outgoing corps members to also instill the training they had received in others so as to reduce unemployment.

Tata further explained that four corps members had their service extended by three to six months for being absent at their places of primary assignment.

She added that out of the 1,668 corps members, 665 were females, while 989 were males.

The NYSC coordinator, however, expressed delight that no corps member in the state had contracted COVID-19, attributing it to the preventive measures put in place by the organisation. (NAN)