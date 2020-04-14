17 Communities Of FCT Not Beneficiaries Of The Palliatives Distributed By The Government – CITAD REPORT

The Centre for Information Technology and Development observes that in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a directive from the Federal Government for a total lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

To this effect the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development set up a palliative scheme to support vulnerable communities.

The Centre for Information Technology and Development in collaboration with Action Aid Nigeria have been working in 19 communities of the FCT under their Local Right Program. Recent activities conducted by these organizations include public education campaign about COVID 19 in these 19 communities.

Using the public information centres the two organizations set in the 19 communities, we conducted a survey to assess where these communities have benefited from the provision of palliatives by the Government. From the survey, only two communities, PASPA, in Bwari Area Council and GAUBE in Kuje Area Council has received any form of support.

The other communities that are yet to receive any support include Gwalada, Jiwa, Jiwa tsoho, Gofidna, Tungan Ashere, TuganNasara, and Dakwa in Abuja Municipal Council; Kilankwa, LeleyiBasssa, LeleyiGwari, Pai in Kwali Area Council; Kayache and Tukpheci in Kuje Area Council; Kuchibuyi, Igu and Guto, in Bwari Area Council.

While we note that beneficiaries are predetermined as they are people already enrolled in the conditional cash transfer of the National Cash Transfer Office, it will be curious if there are no enrollees in these communities. We call the Government to look into this situation of these vulnerable groups in these communities as we believe that like any other part of the country, these communities do have extremely poor families. We further call on government to ensure a transparent and accountable process that will ensure benefit does reach to the real intended beneficiaries. Finally, we also call on the Government to work with civil society organisations as partners in responding to the crisis as situation like the one we are now is better addressed through a multistakeholder process.

Ms. Salma Abdulwaheed

Head of Office

CITAD, Abuja