$16m power debts: FG to disconnect Benin, Togo republics

The Federal Government says it will disconnect power supply to Niger Republic and Republic of Togo, if they fail to pay outstanding debts totaling $16 million.

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Usman Mohammed, revealed that $100 million was the initial debts owed by the two countries.

“When I took over as MD TCN, both Benin and Togo owed Nigerian more than $100 million.

“They paid part of what they consumed and out of the debts, it is remaining only $14 million for Benin. Niger owes less than $2 million and we are not leaving them,” he said.

He threatened that they would be disconnected if they failed to adhere to the payment agreement.

“In fact, we will disconnect them as we disconnect people around here. Electricity is not charity; we cannot allow people to consume electricity and leave us like that, No,” Mohammed further said.

With reports by ChannelsTV