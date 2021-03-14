A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Future Leaders, through Qatar Charity Foundation, has provided life sponsorship for no fewer than 166 orphans in Sokoto State.

Explaining the project at Gandi village, in Rabah local government area of Sokoto, on Sunday, the Chairman, state Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, said the sponsorship was part of the NGO’s individual endowment to the needy.

Maidoki said that no fewer than 100 orphans from the camp of Internally Displace Persons (IDP’s)in Gandi were selected, while others were orphans from Sokoto metropolis and its environs.

“Each of the orphans selected was chosen by an individual from amongst the wealthy in Qatar, and were enrolled through a Bank account from which they will be assisted with cash for their needs.

“Today we are presenting to each of them an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Card for their sponsorship account linked to their individual sponsors.

“As you can see no one has the knowledge of what was sent to each of them by their sponsors, but only when the card is activated.

He further added that the sponsors will continue to be sending money into the account, from time to time, to cater for the needs of the respective orphans, under their sponsorship.

The Chairman appreciated the NGO for their commitment to the needy and choosing orphans in Sokoto to benefit from the programme, while urging the guardians of the orphans to fear Allah in handling the gesture.

Also speaking, the representative of the foundation, Sheikh Ahmed Isah, thanked the state government, the Sultan of Sokoto and the Zakkat Commission, for ensuring a conducive environment for the foundation to deliver the requested gesture as directed by the sponsors.

Isah said that the gesture was a great opportunity to attract a lot of reward from Allah, saying such opportunity in Islam is of the highest recognition.

The guardians of the orphans, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed gratitude to Allah and assured of their sustainable prayers for the sponsors of the children.

Maryam Dan-Halilu, a widow, and mother of four, told NAN that she was very happy to have two of her children selected for the programme.

“Before now, I have had to go on street begging to be able to feed the orphans under my care, but from today I will engage in a business venture to take care of their feeding, education and other daily needs,” she said.

NAN reports that some of the children, whose ATM cards were activated, had up to N53,000 deposited in their accounts. (NAN)

