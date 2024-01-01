163, 878 passengers benefit from Tinubu’s Yuletide Transportation Subsidy, says Alake

No fewer than 163, 878 passengers have benefitted from the presidential yuletide transportation subsidy in the first 10 days of the programme.

This was made known on Sunday in a statement signed by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development/ Chairman, Inter-Ministerial Committee, Dr. Oladele Alake.

Recall that on December 19, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved a novel transportation relief programme that provided free transportation on the routes of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC and 50 percent subsidy on transport fares for passengers travelling on 28 routes serviced by bus operators under the umbrella association, the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria, ALBON.

Alake noted that the significance of the intervention was the fact that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration possesses the sharp antenna to perceive the feelings of the Nigerian people as they experience some financial inconveniences of the economy.

According to him, the regime recognized that Nigerians are culturally and emotionally committed to travelling to their home towns at the end of the year and anticipates that this inelastic response to higher fares associated with year end higher transport fares may frustrate many citizens.

He pointed out that as a vivid expression of resonant leadership driven by emotional intelligence, the Yuletide Transportation Programme sought to meet the mass of Nigerians at their point of need.

“Its class-oriented approach in subsidizing the transportation modes of rail and road responsible for over 80 percent of home-bound passengers justifies its effectiveness as a timely intervention.

“Between December 21 and December 31, 2023, figures avaialable show that the NRC conveyed 71,000 passengers, while buses operating under the auspices of ALBON carried 77, 122 passengers, and 652 bus trips originating travels from Oshodi Interchange in Lagos carried 15,766. This means no fewer than 163, 878 passengers benefitted from the Presidential Yuletide Transportation Subsidy in the first 10 days of the programme.

“Secondly, while train bound passengers enjoyed total free service, road travelers paid only 50 percent of the fares. The subsidies depended on the fares ranging from a saving of N21,500 on a Lagos-Abuja road trip fare of N43,000 and N15,000 on a Lagos –Onisha bus fare of N30,000.”

The Minister appealed for cooperation to manage the return of passengers till Thursday January 4, 2024.

He said,”In view of the tremendous awareness that the success of this programme has generated, it is logical to expect that the return journeys of many passengers who have to resume this week will put a lot of pressure on the system.

“We hereby urge passengers to initiate their trips as early as possible to secure seats on the coaches and buses. Similarly, we appeal to all the bus companies involved to demonstrate faith, integrity and patriotism by applying the 50 percent subsidy and making enough vehicles available.

“We shall continue to monitor compliance and shall not hesitate to intervene whenever and wherever necessary. Also note that the appropriate government security agencies have been properly briefed to ensure the free embarkation and disembarkation of passengers at the parks.”

He commended President Tinubu for his milk of human kindness, adding that the president is up to the task of transforming our country by repositioning the economy for abundant wealth for all.

“We wish to use this occasion to thank Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his milk of human kindness. We know that times are tough. As it is said, when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. We know the president is up to the task of transforming our country by repositioning the economy for abundant wealth for all.

“Mr. President requested to be briefed every day on the progress of this programme and gave adequate support for the success.

“We have to thank the Nigerian people, the true heroes of the programme. Across many parks and points of embarkation, they expressed their appreciation of this singular demonstration of empathy and love.”

He added,”The passengers showed that Nigerians are ready to set aside divisive sentiments and demonstrate patriotism for the country because the government is willing and ready to make life easier.

“We thank other stakeholders- the members of the National Assembly, State Governors, The Press, Local Government Chairmen, Faith groups, Transport Owners, Passengers, Facilitators, Security Agencies, Road Traffic Officers, Town Unions, Students’ Unions- for embracing this programme and for canvassing the support and co-operation of all.

Happy New Year,” he stated.

