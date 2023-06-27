160th Anniversary: Nigerian army to showcase capabilities at NADCEL-2023

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army is set to showcase its capabilities in operations, research and development as it celebrates 160 years of existence at the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2023 in Ibadan.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, made this known while briefing newsmen as part of the activities marking the NADCEL-2023 on Tuesday in Abuja.

Lagbaja, who was represented by the Chief of Special Services and Programmes (Army), Maj.-Gen. Emeka Onumajuru, said the Nigerian army had evolved in all ramification in the last 160 years of its existence.

He said the Nigerian army, as an enviable national institution saddled with the constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity, had rich history of the service dates back to 1863.

The COAS said the force had undergone several transformations through different phases of growth and development until it witnessed an astronomical increase in strength from 10,500 to 250,000 all ranks during the unfortunate Nigerian Civil War.

According to him, the war ended with the slogan “No victor, no vanquished,” reuniting the country in 1970.

“Thereafter, the Nigerian army downsized into a compact army with a four division structure of 1 Division, 2 Division, 3 Division, and 82 Division.

“It has, however, again, in response to the contemporary security environment in the country reorganised into an eight divisional structure complemented by other commands,” he said.

Lagbaje said the 2023 NADCEL slated to hold in Ibadan on July 6, was to commemorate the day the Nigerian Civil War broke out.

According to him, it also marks the day the very first shot of the war was fired at Garkem in the present- day Cross River State.

He said the date was set aside to remind them about the past and the need to address problems peacefully rather than resorting to arms.

According to Lagbaja, the week-long NADCEL is an important event due to its significance to National security peace, and unity.

“It offers the Nigerian Army an opportunity to take stock, assess its performances, interface with the public, and set goals for continued professional growth.

“This will enable it to better perform its constitutional roles and also compete favourably with other armies around the globe

“The theme of the NADCEL 2023 is “Sound Administration as a Panacea for Effective Military Operations”.

“This year’s celebration is to celebrate Nigerian army’s achievements.

“It will also showcase the army’s operational activities as well as its transformational strides in innovation, research and development, civil-military relations, and technological advancement.

“The celebration is also aimed at projecting the Army as an instrument of national unity and development as well as highlighting its capabilities,” he said.

The COAS said there would be series of events, such as Juma’at prayer, Interdenominational Church service and medical outreach across army formations nationwide, to mark the year. (NAN)

