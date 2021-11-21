160 First Class graduands, others highlight FUTA’s 32nd Convocation

160 students will be awarded first class degrees during the 23nd Convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA which also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Institution. At a Press Conference to kick start the event on Friday, November 19, 2021, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Development and Chairman, Ceremonials Committee, Professor Philip Oguntunde said the 160 represents 5% of the 3,205 graduands for the 2019/2020 academic session .He said 1,334 (41.6%) graduated in second class upper division ; 1,483 (46.3%) in second class lower division ; 222 (6.9%) in third class and 6 (0.2%) in pass respectively. Miss Juliet Taiwo Oluyale of the Department of Building Technology emerged best graduating student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average, CGPA of 4.89 and will give the valedictory address on behalf of her peers on Friday November 26, 2021.

On the second day of the Convocation, Saturday, November 27, 1,909 students will bag higher degrees with 246 Doctorate, 1,103 Masters and 560 Post Graduate Diplomas. At the convocation, the University’s Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) will be conferred on three eminent Nigerians. They are Prince (Dr.) Chief Adebimpe Ige Aladejana-Ogunleye (Doctor of Science); Dr. Haroun Al-Rashid Adamu (Doctor of Management Science) and His Highness, Dr. Ephraim Fagha Faloughi, OON, (Doctor of Management Science). This will be done in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of education and the country.

And for the first time in the history of the University, three eminent scholars will be recognized with the honour of Professor Emeritus. The professors Emeriti are Professor Ekundayo Adeyinka Adeyemi, former Ag. Vice Chancellor and Dean, School of Environmental Technology who is also the first Professor of Architecture in Nigeria ; Professor Olugboyega Cornelius Ademosun, former Deputy Vice Chancellor and Dean, School of Engineering and Engineering Technology; and Professor Samuel Oluwole Falaki, Pioneer Professor of Computer Science in the University.

Professor Oguntunde said “the convocation is coming at a momentous time for the university as it coincides with the 40th anniversary of our great institution. FUTA has metamorphosed from a university of one block to that of several structures, accommodating several physical and academic developments in the past 40 years. More importantly, its contribution to human capital development through production of critical manpower for different sectors of our national life and even beyond the shores of our land is positive proof that the university has justified the reason for its establishment over forty years ago.”

Oguntunde stated further that FUTA has stayed the course of innovation and creativity through modest achievements by its staff and students. “In the last two years, our students, staff and researchers have maintained the tradition of excellence of FUTA. Indeed, we can safely say that FUTA’s position as the country’s best University of Technology attested to by various ranking bodies and organization and as a key player in the global academic arena has further been deepened by the array of awards and grants won in the course of 2020 and 2021 by members of its faculties and students.”

On ranking, the don said “FUTA has maintained its ranking as the Best University of Technology in Nigeria .He added that all academic programmes in the university are fully accredited with resource verification already done for upcoming ones. According to Professor Oguntunde, the university has sustained its collaboration with local and foreign reputable Universities in addition to contributing positively towards the containment of the spread of Covid-19. He said “we thank God for sparing our lives beyond the pandemic that struck the world last year. We could not have made arrangements such as this in 2020 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, during which the university made laudable national contributions towards the containment of the virus and subsequent spread.”

The 32nd Convocation/40th Anniversary lecture with the title, “Innovation, Technology and Prospects of Prosperity for Posterity in Nigeria”, will be delivered by the Founder/CEO Centre for Values in Leadership, Professor Pat Utomi, on Thursday 25th November, 2021.

