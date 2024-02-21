16 vessels waiting to berth at Lagos ports – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said 16 ships were waiting to berth at the Lagos ports.

NPA in its Daily Shipping Position said seven of the expected vessels would berth with containers of different goods.

“Two of the vessels will berth with general cargo, others vessels will berth with bulk clinker, bulk wheat, fresh fish, bull sugar, bulk gas, petrol and bulk sugar.

“A total of two vessels, presently waiting to berth with container and Single Bout Mooring (SBM) at two different terminals in Lagos.

“Three vessels waiting to discharge petrol at Lagos port,” it said.

NPA said that 12 vessels were currently discharging petrol, diesel, bulk gas, bulk gypsum, container, bulk wheat and aviation fuel at various ports in Lagos. (NAN)

By Aisha Cole