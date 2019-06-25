16 persons escape death as trailer, car crash in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Sixteen persons escaped death following a crash of trailer and mercedes benz car on Benin -Asaba expressway on Tuesday.

Occupants of a metalic coloured Mercedes Benz Car 4Matic ML350 Jeep around the Road Safety Corps Office Junction, narrowly escaped death when the trailer crashed into car unexpectedly.

An eyewitness, Chucks Mowah said the car with registration number KJA 485 DQ had its front side damaged by the blue trailer with registration number LSD 106 XP, which allegedly lost control.

Both vehicles were coming from Benin and were negotiating a bend at the Road Safety Corps Junction when the accident occurred.

Although, no life was lost, the impact on the car was damaging beyond repairs.

Police Public Relations officer, DSP Onovuwakpoyeya Onome who confirmed the incident to Journalists said the trailer driver was found to be at fault and was subsequently arrested for the offence.

The incident which attracted hundreds of persons to the scene, temporarily resulted in serious hold up.

One of the victims in the car, Osasu Bello said their survive was a dream, saying that the trailer driver allegedly crashed into their car in “operation no mercy’

