At least 16 people were killed as suicide bombers struck in a village in Borno state, north east Nigeria

Actually, two suicide bombers were intercepted while attempting to infiltrate an IDP camp. But two others detonated their explosives at an adjoining location, killing 16,while others were wounded.

According to Abdulkadir Ibrahim ,Information officer,NEMA North East “At about 8.45 pm Two female suicide bombers were intercepted when they tried to gain access into Dalori 2 Internally Displaced People (IDP) camp.

“Two other female suicide bombers also detonated their explosives at the adjoining Dalori kofa village at about 8.10 pm where they killed 16 people.

“A total of four suicide bombers were involved in the incidents.

“The injured victims have been administered with first aid and transported to hospitals within Maiduguri for treatment.”