15th Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League: Adamawa Flames beat Kaduna Angels

Adamawa Flames Basketball Club defeated Kaduna Angels 63-57 in their Match Day Four fixture in the Savannah Conference phase of the 2019 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League.

The match was played at the indoor sports hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking later, the coach of Adamawa Flames, Daddy Peter, said: “Some people said we have no experienced players, but this is our fourth game, and we were able to prove that we are more experienced and better than their expectations.

“My girls performed well. We tried to close the margin as possible as we can and we won the game with 63-57.

“And we will work hard to win our remaining games.”

On Saturday, Adamawa Flames will face Taraba Hurricanes, while Kaduna Angels will face Nigerian Army.

The league’s conference phase which began on Tuesday is expected to end on Oct. 8.(NAN)