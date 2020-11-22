15th Abuja Int’l trade fair begins Nov. 24

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says that the annual Abuja International Trade Fair (#AITF), targeting 500 local and foreign exhibitors, will run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4, 2020.

The trade fair was earlier postponed as a result of the mayhem that trailed the ENDSARS protests.

A statement by Latifat Opoola, Media Officer of the ACCI, on Sunday in Abuja, noted that this year’s Fair, with the theme “Trade and Commerce Beyond Borders”, is aimed at using trade to boost Nigeria’s and Africa’s trade within and beyond borders of the continent.

According to Opoola, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force, the event will only showcase indoor and virtual exhibitions.

According to her, this is to make room for a controlled environment that will ensure compliance with COVID-19 measures.

“Over the years, Abuja International Trade Fair has been an amazing trade platform for international and domestic industries, leading brands and MSMEs to come together to transact, share market insights, cutting edge technology and expertise in an interactive environment.

“The ACCI has over the years provided a platform for sharing of trade, investment and market opportunities as well as information, and this year’s event will commence the introduction of a better platform for business networking.

“The Fair will also help buyers, investors and traders to foster business relationships that have been strained due to the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over 500 exhibitors from within and outside Nigeria and from all sectors of the economy are expected to be participating in the Fair,” she said.

According to her, he exhibitors are expected from Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining, Electricity, Oil and Gas, Tourism, Textile, Transport, Telecommunications, Financial and the Service sectors.

“Thousands of visitors from Nigeria, various African countries and from across the world are expected to participate both physically and virtually.

“Participants from the UK, U.S.A, India, Malasyia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, and China will also be at the Fair.

“With a team of trade professionals, we are committed to providing a conducive trading environment for our exhibitors, which will lead to the strategies and tactics needed to innovate, grow and promote businesses,” she said. (NAN)