158 military personnel face Court Martial over alleged professional misconduct

A of 158 military personnel are to face a Court Martial for offences bordering on alleged professional misconduct.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the personnel comprised of 28 officers and 130 soldiers.

The military court was on Saturday at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri the  Theatre Commander of the Joint Force “Operation Hadin Kai”, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa.

Members of the panel include, Maj. Gen. Bainze Mohammed, Brig. Gen Dominic Udofa, Squadron Leader Audu Satomi, and Lt. Col. Rotimi Bakari.

Musa said the safety and well-being of Nigerians depended considerably on the willingness and readiness of members of the Armed Forces to defend the nation against threats to national security.

Musa said to maintain the Armed Forces in a state of readiness, the military must be ready to internal discipline effectively, in accordance extant laws.

He explained court martial trials are regimental and judicial exercises, which may be reviewed, reduced or remove the rights and priviledges of any convicted service personnel.

He added the court martial was unique to the military, and it’s trials were backed the Armed Forces Act.

Musa added the court deal only matters pertaining directly to regimentation, discipline, efficiency and morale of military personnel.(NAN)

