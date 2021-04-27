No fewer than 157 inmates at the Jos Custodial Centre and five personnel of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) in Plateau, have benefitted from the free medical outreach of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).ASC Longdiem Geofrey, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command,

disclosed this in statement, on Tuesday, in Jos.Godfrey said the two-day outreach, which began on Monday and ended on Tuesday, was part of the association’s 2021 Annual General Conference/Delegates’ Meeting (AGM/DM).“In total, 157 inmates and five of our personnel benefitted from the free medical outreach. Some of the cases attended to included surgeries, eye checks, dental issues, among others,” he said.(NAN)

