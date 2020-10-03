153 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,127

Nigeria’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached 59,127, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), recorded 126 new infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the agency since the beginning of the outbreak in the country in February, more than 520, 797 samples have been tested by the agency.

The health agency said with the latest update on the novel coronavirus in Nigeria, the tally of infected people in the country now stands at 59,127.

The NCDC also discharged 141 patients from isolation centres across the country.

It stated that the new cases were reported in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The public health agency said that Lagos state recorded the highest number of cases with 62, while Rivers, Ogun, Plateau and FCT recorded 22, 9, 7 and 7 cases respectively.

Amongst other states were ; Osun-5, Kwara-5, Taraba-3, Bayelsa-2, Abia-2, Zamfara-1 and Imo-1.

According to it, as at Oct. 2, 2020, 126 new confirmed cases and zero death were recorded in the country.

“Till date, 59,127 cases have been confirmed, 50,593 cases have been discharged and 1,112 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.

The Public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the health agency said that Nigerians could help stop COVID-19 by knowing the signs and symptoms, which includes; Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath, Chills, Sore throat, new loss of taste and/or smell.(NAN)