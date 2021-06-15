150,000 students applies for Adamawa scholarship in 2021

No fewer than 150,000 students from Adamawa have applied for the 2021 scholarship grant.

Alhaji Salihu Belel, Chairman, Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

Belel said that the students, who applied for the scholarship, were basically indigenes studying in various institutions of higher learning across the country.

He said that the Fund has scheduled to begin screening of applicants on June 15.

“So far, about 150,000 students from Adamawa who are studying in various institutions of higher learning across the country, applied for the 2021 scholarship grant.

“The board has set up eight committees to go round the country to screen students that applied for the scholarship,’’ Belel said.

He assured of a level-playing field, transparency and justice for all applicants, adding that the board would not succumb to any fraudulent act.

The chairman commended efforts of the state government for supporting the board in fulfilling its mandates.

According to him, the state government, through the board, had sent 60 students to India on scholarship.

In addition, he said the board had concluded arrangement to send another batch of students to study abroad before the end of the year.

Belel explained that the board was in contact with the Federal Government scholarship department, to get more opportunity for its indigenes. (NAN)