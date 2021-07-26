1,500 corps members for orientation in Oyo state

No fewer than 1,500 2021 batch B stream 1 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members will participate in the orientation at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Iseyin, Oyo State.

Mrs Christy Olatoye, the Head of Press and Public Relations Unit of the NYSC in the state, stated this in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the 2021 batch B stream 1 orientation course will commence nationwide on July 27.

It stated that the official opening/swearing-in ceremony for corps members mobilised for the national service in Oyo State would hold on Aug. 2, at the orientation camp in Iseyin.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be low-key and will be presided over by the Oyo State coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe.

“The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Muktar Abimbola, will administer the Oath of Allegiance on the corps members,” it stated. (NAN)

