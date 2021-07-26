1,500 corps members for orientation in Oyo state

No fewer than 1,500 2021 batch B stream 1 National Youth Corps (NYSC) members will participate in the at the NYSC permanent camp in  Iseyin, Oyo State.

Mrs Christy Olatoye, the Head of Press and Relations Unit of the NYSC in the state, stated this in a on Monday.

According to the , the 2021 batch B stream 1 will commence nationwide on July 27.

It stated that the official /swearing-in ceremony corps members mobilised the national in Oyo State would hold on Aug. 2, at the camp in Iseyin.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will low- and will presided over by the Oyo State coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe.

“The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Muktar Abimbola, will administer the Oath of Allegiance on the corps members,” it stated. (NAN)

