150 security personnel graduate from Army’s Office Management, Security Workshop

By Stanley Nwanosike

No fewer than 150 security personnel drawn from security agencies within 6 and 82 Divisions of the Nigerian Army have graduated from an Office Management and Security Workshop for Clerks.

The workshop, which started Nov. 6, featured courses on cyber writing, information and security, minutes writing, right conditions for office file/document management, and protecting office documents/files against pilfering/leakages.

Presenting certificates to the participants on Thursday in Enugu, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, charged the graduates to take all they learnt home, teach colleagues and personnel under them in their offices and formations.

Yahaya, represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa, urged the participants to put to use all they had learnt to ensure operational efficiency in the discharge of their clerical duties.

According to him, “you have been reminded and exposed to various dimensions and importance of office document management to the general security of all including your offices and formations.

“This workshop has clearly guided you on the best way to use social media and safe-guard the integrity of your information, documents and office files both physically and virtually.

“We believe that you have been equipped with proper learning and guidance to perform better, efficiently and professionally at all times, henceforth, we expect the best from you,” he said.

The COAS lauded the ‘A Team of Unique Professionals’ for partnering with the Nigerian Army as well as lecturing and sharing their great wealth of experiences during the workshop.

Yahaya also thanked the Local Organising Committee, led by the Chief of Staff of 82 Division, Brig.-Gen. Anthony Okpudo, for putting up a well organised and well directed workshop.

One of the participants, Miss Francisca Odo, from the Federal Fire Service, said that the workshop had taught her the need to be cyber security conscious.

Odo, who is an Assistant Superintendent of Fire (ASF -1), said that she would ensure that she changes her passwords to her social media accounts once she uses an unsafe/public cyber café or computer system.

Another participant, Mr Alex Okeagu, a Regular Marshal with the FRSC, said that he was going back to his command to lecture other marshals on how to properly arrange and document files for ease of accessibility and management.

Okeagu thanked the Nigerian Army for the workshop and involving personnel of other security agencies to participate in it.

The participants were drawn from the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Navy within the 82 Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

Others are personnel from the Nigeria Police, NSCDC, FRSC, NDLEA, Federal Fire Service, Customs, Immigration and Nigerian Correctional Service, among others.

The course training, which is the Third Quarter Year 2022 Office Management and Security Workshop for Nigerian Army Clerks, was themed: “Enhancing the Capability of Nigerian Army Clerks for Effective Performance”. (NAN)

