150 persons benefit from NGO’s empowerment programme in Kuchigoro Community

by Diana Omueza

No fewer than 150 persons have benefitted from a one-week skills acquisition and empowerment programme at the Kuchingoro Community, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The programme, organised by the Grace Anthony Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), was tagged: “My Hand, My Helper Project”.

Dr Sylvester Ekemhonye, the Managing Director of the Foundation, in his remarks at the end of the programme on Wednesday, in Kuchingoro, said the training was organised to equip women, youths and those living with disabilities with means to function in the society.

He said that the training was aimed at touching the lives of those at the grassroots and to ensure that people were engaged and avoid all forms of social vices.

“In Kuchigoro community, we have given them one week skills acquisition on different skills.

“We have trained them on cosmetology, catering and confectionery, fish farming and processing, as well as on make-up, wire works, bead making and others.

“One thing about our training is that they can start with a little capital, as little as N20,000 and we have also made provision to ensure that such NCWD trains 115 girls, women on plumbing, refrigerator repair and little amount is given to them as start up.

“It is no longer news that we have a lot of unemployed in the country, so if every individual that has a skill can also teach others, then the unemployment rate will reduce.

“You do not need to hoard your skill, let someone benefit from you, we know the government cannot do it alone, so we have to encourage individuals to do it,” he said.

Mrs Fati Shaibu, Deputy Director, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), while appreciating the NGO, gave assurance of the agency’s readiness to support participants where necessary.

“With an NGO known as Grace Anthony Foundation, the public-private partnership becomes seamless and a reality.

“SMEDAN as an agency established to facilitate and promote the development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), will continue to give necessary support to facilitate MSME development.

“We assure you that we will do the needful where necessary to compliment the efforts of the NGO, so that they can benefit from some of our empowerment programme,” she said.

Mr Jude Ayaga, a beneficiary, appreciated the NGO for the training, stressing that the knowledge gained would be utilised for their economic emancipation.

“We really appreciate them, it is a thing of joy that a foundation is trying to alleviate the poor.

“We also wish that the government will assist them and collaborate with them, so that they can be able to assist more less privileged ones in this community,” he said.

Another Beneficiary, Ms Anthonia Yusuf, also appreciated the NGO, adding that the skills learnt would be used to improve their livelihoods.

“We thank the Grace Anthony Foundation; we believe that God will continue to strengthen you. And for what they have come to teach us, we want to assure them that we will not disappoint them,” she said. (NAN)

