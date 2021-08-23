150 kids for Kwara Basketball Association’s clinic

No fewer than 150 kids are expected to attend a basketball summer clinic organised by the Kwara Basketball Association.

According to a member of the working committee of the association, Bolaji Lawal, the clinic is expected to begin from Aug. 24 through Aug. 28.

Lawal explained that coaches, referees and technical officials would converge at the outdoor court of the Kwara stadium complex, Ilorin, for the five days event.

He disclosed that the clinic is meant to teach and train kids on the rudiments of the game and as well lay a foundation for grassroots development.

Thd official added that registration is free while certificates have also been earmarked for all participants that falls within the age bracket of nine to 15.

The Basketball summer clinic programme will feature morning and evening sessions daily, including music, funfare and other side attractions. (NAN)

