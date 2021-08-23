150 kids for Kwara Basketball Association’s clinic

No fewer than 150 kids are expected to a basketball summer clinic organised by the Kwara Basketball Association.

According to a member of the working committee of the association, Bolaji Lawal, the clinic is expected to begin from Aug. 24 through Aug. 28.

Lawal explained coaches, referees and officials would converge at the outdoor court of the Kwara stadium complex, Ilorin,  five days event.

He disclosed the clinic is meant to teach and kids rudiments of the game and as well lay a foundation for grassroots development.

Thd official added registration is free while have also earmarked for all participants falls within the age bracket of nine to 15.

The Basketball summer clinic programme will morning and evening sessions daily,  including music, funfare and other side attractions. (NAN)

