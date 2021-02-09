The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that 15 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, container and base oil.

It said it was expecting 20 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Feb. 9 to 24.

The NPA made these known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

The ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicated that the ships contain bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, soya bean, pop starch, base oil, bulk fertilizer, pop starch, petrol and soda ash.

Meanwhile, another three ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with container and petrol.(NAN)