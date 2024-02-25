15-point Agreement: DG Hails Labour, FG on implementation, says protest avoidable

Ahead of the proposed cost of living protest, organized labour and the Federal government have been urged to jointly accelerate and conclusively implement the 2023 October 2nd joint 15- point agreement, rather than bickering on “avoidable and preventable” protests over the rising cost of living.

The Director General, Micheal Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS) Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu, mni gave this advice in Lagos at the weekend.

In his tribute to the late AIT ace Television labour editor, Rosemary Wilkey on Thursday, the Director General said the best response to the current economic crisis is an “urgent and conclusive implementation” of last year’s 15-point agreement dealing with wage improvement, CNG bus provisioning for mass affordable transportation and revival of local petroleum refinery among other measures.

Comrade Aremu observed that while the organized labour must necessarily organize and convey the feelings of Nigerians at times of high inflation, sustainable solution however lies in improved pay for workers, mass decent employment for the jobless and revival of industrial production as contained in 15-point Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) after the threat of strike following the controversial removal fuel subsidy last year. He commended both the Federal government and organized labour for having the far- reaching understanding through dialogue and advised it was time for conclusive implementation rather than protest.

The Director General agreed with the minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, that there has been substantial implementation of the agreement with respect to the payment of the agreed N35,000 wage award for Federal employees, inauguration of the 2024 tripartite committee to review the minimum wage has been inaugurated with the commencement of negotiations.

Earlier Comrade Aremu in his tribute to the late AIT labour editor Rosemary Wikley entitled “Blessed is the Dead” said it was time to change the narrative of Nigeria’s labour market from what he called “crisis of compensation through low or no pay” to that of prompt respect for collective agreement, improved productivity, income equity and prosperity for Nigeria. He described late Rosemary Oritsemohogbone Wilkey “as one of the best engaging labour reporters to come from from Africa”.