15 million Nigerians consume illicit drugs – Marwa

November 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Drug War, News, Project 0



The Chairman and Chief Executive of the Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen Buba Marwa, has said that 15 million Nigerians indulge in the consumption of illicit drugs.


Marwa disclosed this in an interactive session with Local Government Chairmen in Plateau Wednesday in Jos.


He decried the in the distribution and consumption of illicit substances, adding that one out of seven Nigerians indulged in abuse.


He described the trend as “shameful”, saying that the agency had put modalities ground to curb the menace.


The chairman said that the in abuse had destroyed many youths and communities, hence the rationale for the interactive session.
“As I speak to you, 15 million Nigerians use illicit drugs; one out of seven Nigerians take hard substances.


“There is no community in Nigeria that is exempted from abuse and this is why we keep having security challenges here and there.


propels a lot of negative actions particularly among young people; it is destroying our youths and even the communities.


“So, we have come to interact with local government chairmen, so that together we can find a lasting solution to this menace.


” We want the chairmen to work with and support us to kick this hydra headed monster called abuse out of our society, “he said.


He appealed to the council chairmen to replicate the War Against Abuse (WADA) committee recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari, in their various domains and communities.


Mr Shehu Usman, Chairman of Jos North local Government, who spoke behalf of colleagues, thanked Gen. Marwa for organising the interactive session.


He maintained that such move would go further to create awareness the dangers of abuse and other vices.


He promised that the chairmen would and support the NDLEA to curb all forms of abuse in the society. (NAN)

Tags: , ,