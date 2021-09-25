15 Gombe APC stalwarts, many others defect to PDP

September 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



least 15 All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts in Gombe state have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside their supporters.


Speaking to thousands of PDP supporters on Saturday in Gombe, John Yoriyo, Deputy Governor  who defected to PDP, said he was not impressed with the happenings in the APC.


“It is obvious APC has failed in Nigeria, especially in the area of security,” he said.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Yoriyo was a deputy governor under governor Danjuma Goje, now a representing Gombe central.


He said the PDP remains the best political ever, when compared to what is obtainable in the APC.


He said, “I was in the APC and I have seen everything that is happening, nothing encouraging. PDP is the best place to be.


“There was nothing like democracy under APC in Gombe. No body knows what is happening, we were ignorant, we are just being ruled,” he explained.


Maj.-Gen. Abnor Kwaskebe (Retired), Chairman PDP, said 15 of the stalwarts who defected to APC prior to the 2015 elections, have returned home.


“We are glad to receive those that left the party, thinking PDP had collapsed. They are now coming back home.” (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,