14th Convocation: VC describes NOUN as transformative force in higher education

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi Peters, has described the institution as a transformative force in higher education, not only in Nigeria but beyond its borders.

Speaking at the 14th Convocation Ceremony held in Abuja on Saturday, Prof. Peters highlighted the university’s significant strides in advancing education over the years.

He noted the institution’s impressive growth since 2003, from an initial student population of 1,230 to over 133,000 active learners spread across 120 study centres nationwide, including centres within correctional facilities.

According to him, NOUN has recorded remarkable achievements since its last convocation in 2024, including its full transition to an online university, the implementation of digital transformation initiatives, and several accreditation milestones.

“In addition to national accreditation efforts, NOUN underwent an international institutional accreditation exercise conducted by the Quality Assurance Agency in the United Kingdom (UK). These efforts ensure that NOUN continues to provide quality education that meets global standards.

“By these accomplishments, NOUN reaffirms its status as a transformative force in higher education in Nigeria and beyond. We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver functional, cost-effective education that adds lifelong value to all who seek knowledge,” he said.

Looking ahead, Prof. Peters reiterated NOUN’s commitment to its core mandate of teaching, research, and community service.

“The National Open University Nigeria (NOUN) remains steadfast in its commitment to its core mandates of teaching, research, and community service. As we look forward to 2025 and beyond, the university is poised to consolidate its achievements while embracing new opportunities for growth and innovation.

“Our key areas of focus include: Allocating necessary resources to improve service delivery across all facets of the university.

“Expanding opportunities for our academic staff to attend local and international conferences, alongside creating additional training programmes for our non-teaching support and technical staff to enhance their professional competence,” he added.

Prof. Peters also announced that NOUN would be hosting two major academic events in 2025. The first is the 3rd International Conference of the Open Distance and eLearning Association of Nigeria (ODeLAN) in May, which will focus on “Adaptive Pedagogies for the Future of Education: Connecting Learners, Technologies, and Communities”.

“This hybrid event will provide a platform for educators, researchers, policymakers, and industry innovators to explore sustainable educational practices that leverage emerging technologies,” he said.

He also revealed that in October 2025, NOUN will host the MoodleMoot Africa Conference – a gathering of Moodle users across Africa to share best practices in e-learning through the Moodle platform.

The Vice Chancellor further announced the conferment of honorary degrees to two distinguished Nigerians: Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Tajudeen Abass, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank.

“I am pleased to inform our distinguished guests that after due consultation and approval by the University Governing Council, the conferment of Honorary Degrees by the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on two distinguished personalities who have made remarkable contributions to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and beyond.

“The honorary awardees are: Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Tajudeen Abass, Honourable Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, and His Excellency Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank.”

He described Abass as “a seasoned administrator, accomplished businessman, and a political icon… whose leadership has significantly contributed to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria,” while Dr. Adesina was praised for his transformational role in Nigeria’s agricultural sector and his ongoing contributions to African development through AfDB’s High 5s initiative.

“The selection of these honorary awardees reflects NOUN’s core values of ingenuity and knowledge-based creativity. Their achievement serve as an inspiration to our university community and underscore our commitment to recognizing excellence that drives societal progress.

“I congratulate Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Dr. Akinwumi Adesina on this well-deserved honour,” Prof. Peters stated.

He commended TETFund for its pivotal role in supporting the university’s infrastructure and e-learning development.

In his remarks, NOUN’s Pro-Chancellor, Mallam Isa Yuguda, emphasized the value of open and distance learning in expanding access to education across Nigeria. He stressed the need for improved infrastructure at the university’s study centres, which he described as “a university of its own.”

Mallam Yuguda appealed to President Bola Tinubu to resolve the long-standing issue of NOUN graduates being excluded from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

“I wish to appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to consider students of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC),” he said.

He also called for full accreditation of NOUN’s law programme.

In his acceptance speech, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, expressed gratitude to NOUN for the honorary degree and pledged continued support from the National Assembly.

He assured that the legislature would work with the executive to actualize President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, especially as it relates to education.

“Efforts are underway to bring education to the doorsteps of every individual in Nigeria,” he said, emphasizing the importance of open and distance learning for workers seeking to further their education.

The Speaker reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to back NOUN in its quest to deliver quality and accessible education, saying, “Education and innovation are at the heart of the advancement of any nation.”

The AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi also expressed appreciation and commended NOUN for honoring him.