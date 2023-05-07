1,471 Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

By Temitope Ponle

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said a total of 1,471 passengers from Sudan arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja from Sudan.

NiDCOM, on its official Twitter handle, gave the update on Sunday.

“EVACUATION UPDATE: (6th and 7th Batches of Evacuation:)

“The 6th and 7th batches of Evacuees: 424 Nationals that departed Aswan International Airport, Egypt, landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 12:30 p.m. local time on May 7 via Tarco and Azman Air respectively.

“The breakdown so far;

“First and Second Batch

“Military Jet C13 ~ 99 people

“AirPeace Fight ~ 277 (Total 376)

“3rd Batch – Tarco Air ~ 130

“4th Batch – Tarco Air ~ 131

“5th Batch – MaxAir ~ 410

“6th Batch – Tarco Air ~ 102

“7th Batch – Azman Air 322

“Making a total of 1,471 evacuees so far.

“We await the arrival of the AirPeace flight tomorrow to convey everyone remaining in Port Sudan.”

NiDCOM, however, reiterated that no Nigerian life had been lost so far. (NAN)