145 terrorists surrender to troops, scores neutralised, says Military

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says 145 Boko-Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to troops, as scores were killed in the North-East within the past two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General Musa Danmadami disclosed this Thursday in Abuja during the bi-weekly briefing of the successes recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

Danmadami noted that troops engaged in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in combating the menace of insecurity across the troubled zones of the country.

He therefore revealed that within the period under review 37 Boko-Haram/ISWAP terrorists have been neutralized, while 145 with their families surrendered to troops.

He said,”Troops of operation HADIN KAI in the North East Zone have sustained operational activities in villages, mountains, town and cities within their area of responsibility.Between 20 October to 2 November 2022, troops conducted ambushes, clearance operations, fighting patrols and cordon and search operations at different locations in Bama, Kukawa, Kaga, and Biu Local Government Areas in Borno State as well as Damaturu, Gujba and Geidam Local Government Areas in Yobe States.

“Troops arrested 27 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, neutralized 19 and recovered 1 RPG bomb, 1 GPMG, 2 x 36 hand grenade, 6 AK47 rifles, 61 rounds of 7.62mm special, 36 refilled 7.62 mm special, 3 AK47 magazines and 3 magazine holders. Others are 6 motorcycles, 7 bicycles, 1 pumping machine, 6 grinding machines, 9 mobile phones, 6 x 25litres jerrican of PMS, bag of grains, motorcycle accessories, foodstuff, 1 baofeng radio and the sum of Ten Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty (N10,660.00) Naira only as well as other sundry items.

“Precisely, on the 20 October 2022, troops in conjunction with Department of State Security personnel and Civilian Joint Task Force made contact with Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in Buduwa and Banki villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and neutralized 1 terrorist while other fled with gunshot injuries. Also, 1 terrorist surrendered to own troops and handover 1 AK47 rifle, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 baofeng radio, 2 mobile phones, 1 camel pack amongst other items. On the same day, 2 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists were arrested in Damaturu, Yobe State.

“Also, on 24 Oct 2022 troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force at custom Internally Displaced Persons Camp Shuwari town in Maiduguri Local Government Area of Borno State arrested one suspect in possession of 67 Permanent Voter Cards. Suspect is currently in troops custody for further interrogation. Also, in the same camp, a known terrorist Mr Lawan Yashin who attempted to escape upon sighting troops was neutralized. During the period in focus, a total of 145 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families comprising 30 adult males, 33 adult females and 82 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the North East theatre of operation.”

Danmadami also disclosed that the air component of Operation HADIN KAI on 21 October 2022 conducted air interdiction mission on a terrorist convoy movement along Tunbum Aliyu, near Lake Chad, a terrorist location Southwest of Maiduguri.

“The strikes eliminated several terrorists as well as seven gun trucks and other materials. Similarly, based on credible intelligence of terrorist hibernating in enclaves in Abulum and Njibul near Sambisa forest, the air component struck the locations simultaneously and eliminated scores of terrorists while the injured ones were observed to be have scampered for safety,”he said.

Similarly, he said that troops in the North Central, North-West and South-East zones of the country have sustained the onslaught against terrorists and other criminal elements in which yielded tremendous success.

In the South-South zone of the country, Danmadami revealed that of Operation Delta-Safe also achieved great success as we’re able to destroy several illegal refining sites, and recovered massive litres of stolen crude worth over N2,4bn, among others.

He said,”Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation DELTA SAFE in the South South Zone of the Country have sustained pressure towards denying criminal elements freedom of action, essential to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive while ensuring relative peaceful environment and protection of oil and gas infrastructure in the general area.

“The maritime and land component of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of operation OCTOPUS GRIP conducted operational activities at creeks, waterways, communities, villages, towns and cities within Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States between 20 October – 2 November 2022. During the operations, troops discovered and destroyed 57 illegal refining sites, 35 wooden boats, 304 storage tanks, 172 cooking ovens, 12 dugout pits, 5 drums, 2 reservoirs, 2 illegal bunkering camp and 6 illegal bunkering boats.

“Troops also recovered 34,547 barrels of crude oil, 650,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 10,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 7 pumping machines, 7 vehicles, 5 motorcycles, 1 double barrel gun, 2 live cartridges and arrested 5 pipeline vandals.”

He further revealed,”In a related development, troops of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO in the sustained fight against oil theft and maritime illegalities between 23 – 30 October 2022 discovered and destroyed 11 illegal refineries, 107 metal storage tanks, 5 wooden boats, 58 dugout pits, 38 ovens, 6 fibre boats, 28 reservoirs, 15 jerrycans, 2 pumping machines, 20,000 brls of crude oil and 167,900 litres of Automotive Gas Oil. Cumulatively, within the weeks under review, oil thieves were denied a total of 54,547 brls of crude oil, 817, 900 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit and 10,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine amounting to the sum of Two Billion Four Hundred and Thirty Five Million Twenty One Thousand Three Hundred Forty Three Naira Ninety Four Kobo (N2,435,021,343.94)

Danmadami disclosed that on 31 October 2022, following intelligence on Eastern Security Network criminals attack on Ikwere community in Ikwere Local Government Area and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) office in Port Harcourt Local Government Area in Rivers State.

According to him, troops in conjunction with operatives of the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) tracked and raided the criminals location and arrested 2 Eastern Security Network criminals kingpins at Oyigbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of River State.

He said troops recovered 2 Ak47 rifles, 285 rounds of 7.62mm special, 84 rounds 7.62mm NATO, 1 empty magazine, 2 mobile phones, 3 sim packs, a file containing documents, 3 ATM cards, NIN certificate, voters cards and charms.

In the light of the above successes recorded, Danmadami therefore conveyed the military high command’s commendations on troops efforts in the various theatres of operation across the nation.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our operations, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” he said.

