The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has released 14,468 passports for applicants in Lagos State to collect.

The Lagos Passport Controller, Lagos Passport Command, Mr Sunday Fagbamigbe, confirmed the figure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Fagbamigbe said the figure covered applicants in the three passport offices in Lagos State.

NAN reports that NIS suspended fresh passport applications to allow clearance of backlog of all passport applications received before May 17.

The backlogs were expected to be cleared before June 8, the new deadline.

According to the Controller, 580 passports were ready for collection at Festac Passport Office.

“About 6,212 are ready for collection in Alausa Passport Office and 7,676 in Ikoyi Passport Office in the state,’’ he said..

Fagbamigbe appealed to all applicants who applied before May 17 and were yet to collect their passports to visit the passport offices where they applied.

He said that NIS would always serve the interest of Nigerians and satisfy them in the provision of statutory services.

“A link has also been provided by the service on its portal to enable applicants check their names, ” Fagbamigbe said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

