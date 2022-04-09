14-year-old boy drowns in open water in Kano – Fire Service

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 14-year-old boy, Musa Sani, after drowning in an open water, popularly known as “Rafin Mukugara”, at Kumbagawa Village in Karaye Local Government Area.

In a statement, the Spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, said the incident occurred on Friday in the morning.

“We received an emergency call from Karaye fire station at about 08:00 a.m. from one Abdulbaki Abubakar and we dispatched our rescue team to the scene at about 8:05 a.m.,’’ he said.

He added that the victim was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.

Abdullahi said that his corpse was later handed over to village head of Karaye, Suraja Magaji. (NAN)

