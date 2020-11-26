14 candidates for Imo North Senatorial bye election Dec. 5

A total of 14 candidates from 14 political parties will be contesting during the Imo North senatorial bye election slated for Dec. 5.

Prof. Francis Ezeonu, Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner announced this at an interactive forum with journalists in Owerri on Thursday.

Ezeonu spoke during the session held to update journalists on the preparations for the election.

He said that the election earlier scheduled for Oct. 31, was cancelled because of the #EndSARS crisis, causing the commission to shift the election to Dec. 5. after meeting with relevant stakeholders.

Ezeonu said that two INEC offices in the state were affected by the #EndSARS protests that were hijacked by hoodlums.

He said that while the Ehime Mbano INEC office was destroyed by fire with a lot of properties lost, that of Ezinihitte Mbaise was attacked but not burnt.

Ezeonu said all is now set for the election with the training of both staff and adhoc personnel which ended on Wednesday.

He said that the office had taken delivery of COVID-19 materials to be used on election day as sefeguard against people contracting the virus.

Ezeonu said the election would be from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm and urged both the INEC officials and electorates to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.

“Sensitive election materials will be distributed from the CBN on Dec. 3 to the different local government areas of Imo North comprising Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma, Isiala Mbano, Obowo, Okigwe and Onuimo,” he said.

Ezeonu said the commission would be meeting with heads of security outfits to discuss security issues saying that 3,660 staff would be working at the 692 polling units during the election. (NAN)