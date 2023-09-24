133rd Meeting: APC NWC approves Standing C’ttees, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has resolved to establish Standing Committees on Finance, Publicity, Establishment, Intergovernmental, Conflict and Reconciliation, as the Party’s Constitution stipulates.

The National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who disclosed this to newsmen said it was part of resolutions made during the 133rd meeting of NWC held on Thursday, at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Morka said,”Today, we discussed and adopted resolutions for the establishment of the Party’s Standing Committees. As you may know, the Constitution provides for the creation and establishment of several Standing Committees that are supposed to help the Party in thinking through and making decisions on those thematic areas.

“Now, you may recall that at the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of our Party, the NWC was given the authority of NEC to make certain decisions or to conclude certain processes which rightfully are within the authority of the NEC, but that authority was ceded to the NWC to make these decisions. So, we have invoked that authority given to the NWC in adopting these resolutions for the creation of the Standing Committees.”

The National Publicity Secretary disclosed that the NWC also resolved to mark and celebrate the 10th year anniversary of the Party’s founding. He said specifics of the event which will be held in Abuja and simultaneously across states, will be communicated in due course.

“We have decided that it is an important event that should be celebrated not just here at the headquarters but with Party men and women across the country. They should participate in celebrating this all important event. 10 years they say is a whole lot in the life of any political party.” Morka stated.

He disclosed that the NWC also recieved and considered an expert presentation on the proposed establishment of a Progressive Institute which will serve as a think thank, policy incubator, training and research centre for the Party as well as institutionalise and propagate its progressive ideology and manifesto.

“So, we are very happy and delighted that our Party made these decisions today which in the coming days we will be providing fuller details.” Morka stated.

The briefing was attended by the National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdukarim Abubakar Kana; National Welfare Secretary, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa; Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Duro Meseko and Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hon. Nze Chidi Duru.

