13-year-old boy drowns in Jigawa

The Police Command in Jigawa has confirmed the death of a 13-year-old boy, Zaiyana Garba, who drowned in an opened water in Auyo Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Thursday.

Shiisu said the deceased, a resident of Makerayi village, got drowned in the water while bathing after working on farm.

“The police received information from the Village Head of Makerayi in Auyo LGA, that one Zaiyana Garba, aged 13 of same address, went to the farm and while coming back home, he decided to take a bath in a stream.

“However, he got drowned and died in the water,” Shiisu said.

The PPRO said that on receipt of the information, the police rushed to the scene and recovered the corpse.

According to him, the remains of the deceased has since been handed over to his relatives for burial as no foul play was suspected in connection with his death. (NAN)

