13 vehicles burnt in tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says six tankers, five trucks and two cars were destroyed in a tanker explosion at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday.

Earlier, FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Mr Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), saying that it occurred at about 6.20 a.m.

Umar had said the explosion occurred in front of Romona trailer park on the expressway.

Giving update, he said, “the fire is serious, six tankers, five trucks and two cars are burnt in the explosion.’’

Umar said that one person had so far been rescued and taken to a private hospital in Ogere.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), has advised motorists plying the road to use alternative routes.

TRACE spokesman, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi explained that the tanker which was laden with fuel suddenly burst into flames affecting other vehicles.

“Vehicles moving inbound Lagos should go through Saapade-Ode/Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“In addition, vehicles moving inbound Ibadan should also go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/Remo-Saapade to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,’’ Akinbiyi said.

NAN reports that the incident was the fifth of such tragedies involving fuel tankers in the Lagos and Ogun State axis since the beginning of the year.

A similar fuel tanker-related fire was recorded on Jan. 7 on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

On March 21, a fuel tanker was the cause of fire on Otedola Bridge, also on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in which many vehicles were burnt.

On March 25, a diesel-laden tanker went up in flames at the Ikotun area of Lagos, leading to the incineration of other vehicles and shops.

On June 17, fire from the kitchen of a Chinese restaurant at the Ogun State Property Investments Corporation (OPIC) Plaza in Lagos trailed a leaking gas truck which was on motion in the area.

This resulted in a fire snowball which engulfed many other vehicles and property.

Twenty-five cars were destroyed in the OPIC Plaza inferno, while 13 persons, mostly workers in the restaurant, sustained burn injuries. (NAN)

