13 political parties field candidates for guber election in Katsina – Official

By Abbas Bamalli

The Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) says no fewer than 13 political parties have fielded candidates for the 2023 governorship election in Katsina State.

Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, the INEC’s Head of Department (HoD), Elections and Political Party Monitoring (EPM), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina.

Ibrahim added that the names of all the gubernatorial candidates and their deputies were pasted at the Katsina State INEC’s headquarters.

“The political parties include Accord Party (A), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), African Democratic Party (ADP) and All Progressive Congress (APC).

“Others are Allied People’s Movement (APM), Boot Party (BP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Also, People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) are included.

“Out of the 18 political parties that fielded candidates for one position or the other, only APGA, Action Alliance (AA), National Rescue Party (NRM), Young Progressive Party (YPP) and All People’s Party (APP) are not contesting for governorship seat,” said the official.

Ibrahim explained that out of the 18 political parties, five are not participating for the Senatorial positions, adding that only six are participating in all the three Senatorial Zones.

While four parties are not participating at all for the House of Representatives election, only APC, PDP and NNPP have submitted the complete 15 contestants each, he explained.

According to him, 12 political parties fielded candidates for the state’s assembly elections, saying only three parties presented candidates from all the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

NAN reports that the name of Dr Dikko Radda appeared as the APC governorship candidate, Sen. Lado Danmarke for PDP while Mr Nura Khalil as the NNPP candidate. (NAN)

