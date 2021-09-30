13 men in police net for banditry, other crimes in Katsina – PPRO

The police in Katsina have arrested 13 suspects for their alleged involvement in banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and arms smuggling as well as terrorising innocent citizens of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina State, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this.

Isah said the arrest of the suspects formed part of the recent achievements so far recorded by the State Police Command in the ongoing fight against crime and criminality in the state.

“The police in Katsina succeeded in arresting a 30-year-old suspect known as DAN OGA’, of Sabaru village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State, a suspected notorious armed bandit.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to being under the control of one Chairman, a notorious bandit hibernating in Zamfara forest.

”He confessed to participating in an attack on Unguwar Dodo village, of Tsafe LGA of Zamfara where shops were broken into and food items and other goods were stolen.

“The suspect also mentioned his Ward Head and other persons among his accomplices,” he said.

Isah, said, investigation so far revealed that the suspect belonged to the camp of one Bammi Tsoho, in Dumburum forest, a notorious bandit leader who has been on the command’s wanted list, hibernating in Rugu forest.

The PPRO also revealed that based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting a 35-year-old of Unguwar Tambaya village, Dutsinma LGA, a notorious kidnapper and informer to bandits.

”The suspect confessed to have conspired with others and attacked the residence of the Deputy Provost, Isa Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma, on Sept 7, and kidnapped his three children.

“He also confessed to have participated in the kidnapping of the Managing Director, Sokoto Rima River Basin Authority were a ransom of seven million naira N7 million was collected as ransom.

“The suspect was arrested some time ago in connection with a case of armed robbery and rustling in which he is still standing trial at the High Court and was granted bail,” the PPRO said.

He added that on Sept. 23, the command also succeeded in arresting a 19-year-old, alias ‘Duru’, of Garin-Inu village, Batsari LGA of the state.

“The suspect confessed to have participated in the attacks on Bugaje, Rayi and other villages in Batsari and Jibia LGAs were unspecified number of animals were rustled and people were kidnapped.

He said that the other suspects were arrested for committing various offence which include arms smuggling, rustling, robbery and aiding bandits. (NAN)

