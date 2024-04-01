13 killed, 2 injured in auto-crash in Kogi – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) said on Monday that 13 persons died while two were injured in an auto crash in Kogi.

Mr Samuel Oyedeji, Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, told the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the sad incident occurred around 7: 30 p.m. on Sunday.

He disclosed that the accident involving a commercial Sharon Bus and an articulated Cement Truck, occurred by Obajana Market along Obajana -Lokoja Road in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi.

The sector commander said that the Sharon bus had packed behind a truck around the market for passengers to buy some things, when the cement truck lost brake and rammed into it from behind.

“And that as soon as the truck rammed into the bus, it immediately went into flame and burnt virtually all the passengers inside it.

“Also burnt were the bus, two trucks and a motorcycle.

The bus was reportedly heading to Abuja from the southern part of the country.

“Our personnel, who were on rescue operations with Red Cross Nigeria and Police officers, couldn’t save the situation due the fierceness of the fire

“But the charred remains of the affected persons were collected while the two injured persons have been taken to Fisayo Hospital, Obajana for medical attention.

Oyedeji expressed worry that no hospital in Kogi agreed to take the charred bodies for keep, which might force the authorities to give them a massive burial if no relation came around.

The sector commander, who described the incident as “very sad and unfortunate”, cautioned motorists against speeding and poor maintenance of their vehicles.

According to him, motorists should always check their vehicles to ensure everything in order before embarking on a journey to avoid road crash. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput