13 groups in Kaduna State combine to canvases support for Tinubu, Sen. Uba Sani

By Mohammed Tijjani

Thirteen different groups came together in Kaduna on Friday to mobilise support for the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The groups also mobilised support for the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Kaduna State, Sen. Uba Sani.

The groups are the “Tinubu/Uba Sani Grassroots Mobilisation’’, “We 2gether’’, “Kaduna Association of Nupe’’, “Kaduna Youth Mobilisation Group’’ and “Kaduna Traders’’.

Others are “Farmers Association’’, “Tinubu Coalition Group’’, “Focus for Jagaban’’, “Kinkinau Development Association’’, “Kaduna Igbo Community’’, “Kaduna Yoruba Community’’, “Kawo Grassroots’’ and “Association of Katsina Indigenes living in Kaduna’’.

The groups expressed their commitment to support Tinubu and Sani at the 2023 general elections.

Convener of the mobilisation, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, said the groups came together under one umbrella to canvass for voters for the candidates at various levels.

He said it was important for the groups to join hands to achieve a common goal of mobilising supporters at all levels considering the credibility and popularity of the candidates.

In his remarks, chairman of the coalition, Dr Bashir Ibrahim, said the APC-led administration in Kaduna State had brought tremendous development to the state in particular and to Nigeria in general.

“We need proper awareness to enlighten people of this great achievement with the hope for the future,’’ he said.

Ibrahim noted that the various social security interventions by Sen. Sani had reduced youth unemployment in Kaduna State and also reduced poverty among women.

He said the group would take the mobilisation to the grassroots, especially to women, who do not have access to the internet but turn out in large numbers to vote on election days.

“The coalition commends Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i for the achievements his APC administration has recorded in the last seven-and-a-half years.

“The administration has done well in the areas of infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, empowerment, job creation and security,’’ Ibrahim said.

He added that an ICT firm, DotNet, had expressed willingness to provide Information Technology support to the coalition and also committed itself to support Tinubu and Sani at all levels.

In another contribution, Alhaji Magaji Nalele, chairman, “Katsina Indigenes living in Kaduna State’’, noted that the level of mobilisation had been tremendous.

Another member of the coalition, Malam Abdulhamid Chawai, noted that the APC meant well for the electorates, the reason why the groups came together to declare unreserved support to Tinubu and Sani.

Leader of the “We 2gether’’ group, Hajia Halima Liman, stated that its main interest is to vote for competent candidates at the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

