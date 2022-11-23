13% Derivation Fund:  Obaseki  blasts Oshiomhole, says he received N1 trillion in 8 years, left N160 billion  debt in Edo

….I Only Got N2.1Billion

By TitusAkhigbe, Benin

As Governors in the Southern states of Niger- Delta battle to defend how they expended billions of naira accruable from the 13 percent derivation, Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday said the state has so far received the total of N2.1 billion paid in three tranches of N700m.

The governor’s explanation is coming following Governor Nyesom Wike’s of Rivers state challenge to his colleagues in the South South to account for 13 percent derivation fund received and noted that it was the same fund he used in executing mega projects in his state.

Speaking on behalf of governor Obaseki, the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon Chris Nehikhare, flanked by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning,Hon Joseph Eboigbe said the state has so far received three tranches of the 13 percent derivation since the commencement of the release of the fund.

The state also took a swipe at former governor Adams Oshiomhole, accusing him of leaving debt of N160billion ,having received 1 Trillion during his eight years in office.

Nehikhare said, “By the time Oshiomhole left office, eight years later after receiving N1trillion from the federation account Edo owed N160b. Under normal circumstances, Oshiomhole doesn’t not have the moral authority to talk about transparency or accountability.

“Obaseki’s government is the most frugal and transparent government the state has produced in the last 25 -30 years. We will wait and respond to Oshiomhole at the appropriate time. Thank God he is standing for an election and we will call him out to answer to the Edo people”.

His counterpart, the commissioner for Budget and Planning, Hon Joseph Eboigbe while shedding more light on the 13 percent derivation disclosed that Edo state share of the derivation fund is N28 billion.

“A total of about one trillion naira was established as due to be refunded to oil producing states. Now, it went through the whole process and it was approved.

“Edo state share of that figure was N28billion. What was also approved was the way and manner this money was to be distributed to the state, the net amount will come to the state over five years.

“By the time they started the releases, Edo state got two tranches of N700m per quarter, so what we have received so far is three tranches which is verifiable and that is what has come into the state coffers this can be checked from the accountant general of the state and the banks and how that money was spent have records”.

