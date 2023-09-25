13 Abducted Students, 3 Others Rescued — Zamfara Varsity

The Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) in Zamfara on Monday confirmed the rescue of 13 students and three others who were abducted by gunmen on Sept. 22.

The university confirmed the development through its verified X (Twitter) handle @officialFUGUS.

“In a remarkable turn of events, 16 individuals, 13 students and three labourers have regained their freedom, thanks to the swift and courageous efforts of the military.

“We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Almighty for granting them the strength and resilience to endure this ordeal.

“The rescue operation, conducted by the dedicated members of the military, demonstrated unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our citizens,” it stated.

The development brings to 22 the number of students and workers so far rescued.

PRNigeria reports that the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin-Daji, had earlier rescued six female students of the institution who were among the unspecified number of students abducted on Sept. 22.

The female students were abducted from their rented hostels at Sabon-Gida, about 200 metres from the university campus.

The gunmen also abducted nine construction workers of a company, GUPRAN Engineering Services Ltd, who were executing a project in the university.

PRNigeria

