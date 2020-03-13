1,276 corps members mobilised for Borno

No fewer than 1,276 corps members have registered for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation exercise in Borno.

Mr Sada Yahaya, the Corps Public Relations Officer (PRO) in charge of Borno, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Yahaya quoted the state NYSC Coordinator, Mr Nura Umar, as saying that the corps members registered for the 2020 Batch “A” exercise at the Borno State Temporary Orientation Camp, Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the registered corps members comprised 630 males and 646 females.

Umar said the scheme accorded priority to the welfare of corps members.

He explained that NYSC also adopted effective measures to improve corps members wellbeing during the orientation exercise and service year.

The coordinator tasked corps members to be discipline, warning that the scheme will not condone acts of indiscipline.

Umar also called on the corps members to avail themselves the opportunities and learn from activities provided during the orientation exercise.

“You are also expected to mingle, irrespective of your tribe, ethnic or religious prejudices,” he advised.

The coordinator commended the state government and other partners for their support to the scheme.

Gov. Babagana Zulum also called on the corps members to contribute toward promoting discipline and patriotism in the country.

Zulum was represented by Alhaji Hassan Aminami, the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board.

He said corps members served as role models toward promoting patriotism, integration and national unity in accordance with the objectives of the scheme.

“Corps members play key role in our drive towards attainment of national unity; integration, social development and an egalitarian society.

“As you commence your service year; you will be fulfilling in a special way hopes and aspirations of our nation which emphasise on the moral and physical development of our youth for better and greater Nigeria.

“As agents of change; I appeal to you to deploy your intellect, resourcefulness, patience and understanding of activities in the orientation exercise so that you will be equipped to face the challenges ahead,” he said.

Zulum said the state government accorded priority to the security and welfare of corps members, despite the misleading reports on security situation in the state.

“The true situation is not reflected. The smooth operation of the scheme is a clear testimony that the security situation is not as being peddled.

“I enjoin you to consider your posting to the state as an act of God, so that you can contribute to the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) programme of the state,” he said.

While congratulating the corps members over successful completion of their studies, Zulum urged them to pay attention to the orientation programme. (NAN)