122 compete for Cross River’s 25 legislative seats on PDP platform

A total of 122 people are seeking Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) tickets to contest for the 25 seats in Cross River House of Assembly.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Mike Ojisi, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar.

Ojisi added that 36 PDP aspirants were jostling for the state’s 11 seats in the National Assembly – Senate and House of Representatives.

“For the Senate, the southern senatorial district has about 23 aspirants, central has three. It is only in the northern senatorial district that we have one aspirant.

“In the governorship category, we have 11 aspirants as at today competing to get the party’s ticket come May 23.“We are ensuring a level playing field for all the aspirants; for now, there is no issue of zoning.“This is because as an opposition party, we need our best hands in different positions so as not limit ourselves,” he said. (NAN)

