12-year-old dies after slipping into well in Kano State

By Ramatu Garba

A 12-year-old pupil of a Qur’anic school died on Friday at Rummawa Gabas in Ungogo Local Government Area Kano State on Friday after slipping into a well.

Spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, stated in Kano that the pupil was brought out of the well unconscious and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

His corpse was handed over to the village head of Rummawa Gabas, Malam Zaharadeen Sule-Ibrahim, he stated.

Abdullahi added that the pupil slipped into the well while exchanging banters with his peers oblivious of the fact that he was standing at a dangerous spot. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

