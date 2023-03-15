12 ships with petroleum products, others expected at Lagos ports

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said 12 ships conveying petroleum products and other goods were expected at Lagos ports from March 15 to March 23.

It listed the items on board as bulk sugar, frozen fish, general cargo, butane gas, bulk wheat, container and petrol.

The NPA also stated that 20 ships were already discharging general cargo, petrol, container, soya beans, bulk urea, bulk wheat, ethanol, bulk gypsum, sulphur, butane gas and frozen fish.

The authority disclosed that six ships at the port and were waiting to berth with bulk wheat, bulk urea, base oil, soya bean oil, automobile gasoline. (NAN)