12 Nigerian Journalists bag IOM migration reporting award

By Chimezie Godfrey

To further tell the stories of migrants, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has awarded 12 Nigerian Journalists following their reports on Migrant Protection and Reintegration.

In an opening remark at the ‘Reporting Migration Competition Award Ceremony’ in Abuja on Thursday, IOM Chief of Mission A.I, Prestage Murima said that every year, many young Nigerian migrants embark on treacherous journeys as they leave their country searching for a better future abroad, adding that Migrants travel via irregular routes thereby facing risks such as trafficking in persons (TIP), extortion, physical abuse, torture, forced labour, rape and even death.

According to Murima, the relevance of media in all aspects of human endeavour cannot be overemphasised, especially in better migration management. She added that Media engagement is imperative given the pressing need to promote safe and regular migration as well as discourage irregular migration.

She further stated that despite significant efforts by the Federal Government of Nigeria, intergovernmental organisations, and civil society to protect victims from these risks, still today, many migrants fall prey to traffickers and smugglers due to a lack of information about safe alternatives to migration, explaining that trusted and accurate information, knowledge sharing, and awareness-raising are powerful tools to help potential migrants make informed and life-saving decisions.

In the light of the foregoing, she said that out of 56 entries, 12 journalists won awards in four categories which include radio, television, online and print.

She said, “This award ceremony is the outcome of a process that began on 7 April, with the launch of the call for applications. Nigerian journalists working in local and international media had a month to submit entries on topics related to irregular migration, return and reintegration and migrant protection.

“In total 56 submissions were received and assessed based on rigorous evaluation criteria by a jury comprising academia, experienced journalists, the European Union Delegation in Nigeria, and media experts from IOM.

“Today, 12 journalists will be awarded for stories and reports published in four categories including radio, television, online and print.”

She therefore appreciated the members of the Jury who took time out of their busy schedules to review, grade and select the finalists and winners. She further thanked the European Union Delegation in Nigeria for its generous financial support to the project.

Mojisola Matanmi who works with TV 360 and the first place winner in the TV Category said her story aimed to shed light on the significant success recorded by migrants, not just laying emphasis on their pains.

“This means a whole lot to me because it shows that whatever it is that one can put his or her mind to, it is possible to get it achieved and it shows that there is recognition because my story aimed to shed light on the significant success that has been recorded by the migrants so far, not just placing emphasis on their pains.

“It shows that regardless of all they’ve gone through there are people who are able to make it who still come back and do well for themselves,” she said.

Gbenga Salau, another first place awardee in the print category who works with the Guardian Newspaper, said his report bordered around the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols across western countries.

He thanked IOM for instituting the award.

Salau said, “My report was around the enforcement of Covid19 protocols across western countries.

“I went through 4 West African countries. The Nigeria border posts are Benin, Togo and Ghana and back to Nigeria, conserving what was the enforcement process line.

“I feel happy, I feel appreciated and I thank IOM for instituting the award. What this tells me is that I need to do more.”

