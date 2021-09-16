12.5m Nigerians have access to potable water — FG

September 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



No fewer than 12.5 million Nigerians have improved access to potable water in the last six years President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.


NPower

The Minister Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, disclosed this at the opening a two-day Training for Water Resources Correspondents in the water sector in Abuja on Thursday.

The training was organised by the National Water Resources Institute,  Kaduna.

Adamu said this milestone showed the commitment the Federal Government towards meeting the potable water needs the populace.

He noted that provision potable water was a shared responsibility the three tiers government.

The minister said the Federal Government had played its part by ensuring that bulk water was readily available in all its dams and reservoirs.

He said state governments, through their MDAs, were directly responsible for the provision water supply to urban, small towns and rural areas.

Adamu also noted that the local government authorities were responsible for the rural communities in their jurisdictions.

“Provision potable water supply to all the inhabitants in Nigeria is a complementary shared constitutional responsibility the three tiers government.

“While the Federal Government provides bulk raw water via its over 200 dams across the country, it is the responsibility respective state governments to provide potable water directly to the people.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry Water Resources is responsible for policy formulation, advice, data collection, monitoring and reporting among others.

“A total capacity 146,669,125 liters/day and enabled additional 12.5 million population coverage by the Federal Government within the last six years,“he said.

Adamu commended the institute for the leadership role in capacity development and research.

He added that such party had seen the signing an MOU with Water Aid Nigeria on mainstreaming the curriculum for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene services in the training Water Resources Practitioners.

“The training platform being provided today is to enable greater understanding the activities in the Water sector and to enhance informed balanced reportage the trends in the Water Sector”.

Prof. Emmanuel Adanu, Director-General, National Water Resources Institute (NWRI), said the country must continue to seek better ways to adapt and conserve water resources.

He said that water must be tested with all reverence to sustainability, adding that managing water as scarce resources ought to be done in a sustainable manner.

Dr Martins Eduvie, a Director from the institute, called for effective management groundwater resources.

He also noted that water scarcity was on the increase largely from contaminated water sources and pollution.

Eduvie, who said that proliferation of boreholes in the country was worrisome, said it should be done in a sustainable manner and in line with the drilling codes. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , ,