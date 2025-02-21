11th Pitch Awards: Lookman looks to dethrone Osimhen as “Kings of the Pitch”

By Olanrewaju Akojede

The reigning African Footballer of the Year and Atalanta FC of Italy forward, Ademola Lookman, will now look to dethrone the incumbent holder, Victor Osimhen, for the highest honour of Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards on Thursday at the Bon Hotels, Sobo Arobiodu, Ikeja, unveiled the nominees for the 2025 edition of the awards which has 18 categories.

In the highest category of the Pitch Awards, which is “The King of the Pitch”, Super Eagles striker, Osimhen, will face a stiff competition from his compatriot, Lookman, who was recently crowned as the “African Footballer of the Year”.

The Super Eagles forward, Osimhen, had made history at the 10th anniversary in 2024 by winning both the “Striker of the Year” and “King of the Pitch” awards for the third consecutive year at the 2024 edition.

Osimhen’s achievement at the 10th anniversary of the Nigeria Pitch Awards made him the first player in the history of the awards to secure a three times King of the Pitch in a row.

For the 2025 edition, Osimhen is expected to face a strong opposition from the the stand-in captain of the Super Eagles, Williams Troost Ekong.

Shina Phillips, the organiser of the awards, said on Thursday that the awards would not let down its guard in protecting the integrity and transparency of the award.

In the ceremony, the Director of Communication, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ademola Olajide reeled out the list of the nominees had been picked in all 18 award categories.

The award categories include Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Striker of the Year, Queen of the Pitch, King of the Pitch, Sam Okwaraji Award, Football Pitch, Football-Friendly Governor, Corporate Sponsor, alongside several honours for media representatives.

For the Goalkeeper of the Year: Maduka Okoye (Undize Italy); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa) and Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars, Nigeria) got the nominations

Defender of the Year: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest England) and Williams Troost Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia)

Midfielder of the Year: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England) and Frank Onyeka (FC Augsburg Germany)

Striker of the Year: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany) and Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy).

Team of the Year: Rangers International FC; Edo Queens FC and Remo Stars.

Coach of the Year: Daniel Ogunmodede (Remo Stars); Moses Adukwu (Edo Queens FC); Fidelis Ilechukwu (Rangers International FC).

Sam Okwaraji Award: Segun Odegbami former Green Eagles captain; Ahmed Musa; Kunle Soname (Proprietor, Remo Stars).

State With The Best Grassroots Football Development Programme: Edo State; Delta State; Lagos State

Football Pitch of the Year: Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos; Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne; Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo

Football-Friendly Governor of the Year: His Excellency Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State); His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State); His Excellency Godwin Obaseki (former Governor of Edo State)

Corporate Sponsor of Football: Bet9ja (Sport Betting); GTI (Financial Services); MTN (Telecom)

Sportsmanship Award: Hon. Kunle Soname (Proprietor, Remo Stars); George Aluo (Chairman, Nigeria National League (NNL)); Ahmed Musa (Super Eagles captain).

Football Journalist of the Year (Print): Charles Diya (New Telegraph); Johnny Edward (The Nation Newspapers); Abiodun Adewale (Punch).

Football Journalist of the Year (TV): Mozez Praiz (SuperSport); Cecilia Omorogbe (Channels TV); Blessing Nwosu (Silverbird TV).

Football Journalist of the Year (Radio): Olawale Adigun (Mainland FM); Micheal Obasi (Bond FM); Chima Nnoli (Nija Info FM)

Football Journalist of the Year (Online): Niyi Busari (BSN Sports); Samuel Ahmadu; Kunle Solaja (Sportsville).

Queen of the Pitch: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico de Madrid Femenino Spain); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC U.S)

King of the Pitch: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray SC, Turkey); Wlliams Troost Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia). (NAN)