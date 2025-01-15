11th Andrei Stenin Int’l photo contest commences in Moscow – Official

Oksana Oleinik, Curator of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest for Young Photographers, on Wednesday announced the commencement

By Fortune Abang

Oksana Oleinik, Curator of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest for Young Photographers, on Wednesday announced the commencement of the 11th edition of the competition.

Oleinik who disclosed this in a statement, said the award ceremony for the contest would take place in Moscow from September to October, 2025.

According to him, the city of Moscow had officially begun accepting submissions for the 11th International Press Photo Contest for Young Photographers, in memory of Andrei Stenin.

“The contest, named after the distinguished photojournalist from the Rossiya Segodnya media group, who tragically lost his life in the summer of 2014, near Donetsk, traditionally commenced on his birthday, Dec. 22.

“We are delighted to announce the commencement of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, for the eleventh consecutive year.

“As in previous editions, we anticipate a substantial influx of fascinating entries, from young photojournalists.

“Amidst challenges and uncertainties in today’s world, our contest consistently garners the interest of professional photographers from numerous countries and continents.

“The global photography community remains steadfast in its commitment to professional integrity, undeterred by any political impediments,” Oleinik stated.

He urged young photo professionals, participants and visitors of the contest to explore themes about compassion and humanity, amidst a world, fraught with adversity and turmoil.

Such themes, according to him, convey narratives, through their visual expression, and makes them accessible to diverse international audience.

“To achieve this, we organise road-show exhibitions, showcasing the works of the winners and finalists, in various countries.

“The unifying essence of our contest is evident, and we will do our best to nurture this invaluable mission; kindness will save the world,” he said.

The contest in five categories, include; top news, sports, my planet, portrait; Hero of our time and top views.

The curator, explained that the top news, my planet and portrait, Hero of our time, were further divided into two subcategories, which are single photo and photo series.

Meanwhile, in the sports and top view categories, only single photos are eligible.

He said the exhibitions were displayed since the inception to audiences in China, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, DR Congo, Türkiye, Lebanon, Germany, Spain, Italy, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Egypt and others.

He urged Photo professionals, between the age of 18 to 33, to submit their entries, via the contest’s website in Russian at http://stenincontest.ru, and in English, at https://stenincontest.com

He said that the submission window for the 2025 contest, remain open until Feb. 28.

“The 2025 contest prize fund will award RUB 125,000 for first place, RUB 100,000 for second, and RUB 75,000 for third in each category.

“The recipient of the contest’s highest honour, the Grand Prize, will receive RUB 700,000.

“Continuing the tradition of showcasing the winning photographs, the contest will once again embark on exhibition tours in both Russian and international cities in the coming year,” he added. (NAN)