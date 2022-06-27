1,193 intending pilgrims depart to Saudi Arabia from Kaduna State

One thousand, one hundred and ninety-three intending 2022 Hajj pilgrims have left Kaduna State for Saudi Arabia.

They are part of the 2,491 slots allocated to the Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The agency’s spokesman, Malam Salisu Anchau, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna that the pilgrims were from 14 out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

He said the pilgrims from Igabi, Zaria, Ikara, Giwa, Soba, Lere, Kagarko, Kaduna North, Kudan, Kaura, Zangon Kataf, Sanga, Kachia, and Chikun local government areas were taken to Saudi Arabia in three flights.

Anchau assured that the remaining 1,298 intending pilgrims would be taken to Saudi Arabia within the stipulated time frame. (NAN)

