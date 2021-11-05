11,800 households benefit from FG’s cash transfer in Bayelsa

More than 11,800 households have benefited from the Federal Government’s conditional transfer (CCT) scheme in Bayelsa.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Transfer (HUP-CCT) is managed by of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, led by the Minister, Hajia Sadiya Farouq.

NAN also recalls  payment had resumed on Sept. 7 at Igeibiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, with full payment of a backlog of six months.

Mr Emmanuel Benson, Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) in Bayelsa, told newsmen on Friday said exercise was aimed at reducing poverty in the state and the country at large.

He said that more than 11,800 poor and vulnerable households had so far benefited from the scheme, initiated by the federal government.

“We have covered almost eight local government in Bayelsa, and people are calling for more inclusion and extension of the conditional transfer.

“Today, I can say that majority of the people in Bayelsa have been fully paid,” he said.

Benson commended President Buhari, the minister and Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa for supporting the programme.

He said the aim was to address poverty in the state, adding that beneficiaries had already established small businesses with the gesture.

Benson, also the Coordinator of and School Feeding Programme in the state, expressed hope that more people benefit before November end.

He advised the beneficiaries to utilise the funds judiciously, noting that others, especially traders, had encouraging feedbacks to the federal government.

NAN reports that Nembe, Brass, Ogbia, Southern Ijaw, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Yenagoa, Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government benefited from the pilot scheme.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the federal government for the scheme, urging it not to relent. (NAN)

