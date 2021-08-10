118 intending pilgrims to depart Bauchi for Jordan

The Bauchi State Government has cautioned the 118 intending Christian pilgrims that will be departing Bauchi to Jordan on Wednesday to be its good ambassadors by desisting from bad attitudes.

Gov. Bala Mohammed, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ubrahim Kashim, also cautioned the pilgrims to abstain from prohibited substances and guard against inimical practices while in the holy land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 113 out of 118 intending pilgrims are being sponsored by the government to perform the religious rites.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen; our virtue of sacrifice on Holy Pilgrimage will continue to resonate in the minds of the Christian communities in this state” the governor said.

He urged them to pray for continued peace and unity in Nigeria, especially, considering the present social ills bedeviling their fatherland.

He added that the present administration was fully committed to the provisions of the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

In his remarks, Mr Samuel Haruna, the Executive Secretary of the State Christian Pilgrims Board, lauded the gesture of the government for allocating 113 seats to the pilgrims free of charge.

He said that the Christian community in the state would continue to support the policies and programmes of the government since the administration of Gov.Bala Mohammed had demonstrated that it was there to serve everyone.

According to Haruna, the pilgrimage is not a tourist attraction but a spiritual exercise aimed at transforming the scope of the biblical knowledge of the inrending pilgrims as well as pray for unity, peaceful coexistence and progress

.

He appealed to the intending pilgrims to reciprocate the good gesture if the state by being good ambassadors while in the holy land.

He also urged them to abide by the laws of the holy land, adding that the pilgrimage was for 2019/2020 season.

NAN reports that the pilgrims are expected to be transported to Jordan through the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...