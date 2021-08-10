118 intending pilgrims to depart Bauchi for Jordan

 The Bauchi State Government has cautioned the 118  intending  Christian pilgrims  that be departing  Bauchi  to Jordan on Wednesday to be its good ambassadors desisting  from attitudes.

 Gov. Mohammed, who was represented the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ubrahim Kashim, also cautioned the pilgrims to abstain from prohibited substances and guard against inimical while the holy land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 113 out of 118 intending pilgrims are being  sponsored the government to perform the religious rites.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen; our virtue of sacrifice on Holy Pilgrimage continue to resonate the minds of the Christian communities state” the governor said.

 He urged them to pray for peace and unity Nigeria, especially, considering the present social ills bedeviling  their fatherland.

He added that the present  administration was fully committed to the provisions of the dividends of   to the people of the state.

In his remarks, Mr Samuel Haruna, the Executive  Secretary of the State Christian Pilgrims Board, lauded the gesture of the government for allocating 113 seats to the pilgrims free of charge.

He said that the Christian community in the state would continue to support  the policies and programmes of the government since the administration of  Gov. Mohammed had demonstrated that was there to serve  everyone.

According to Haruna, the pilgrimage is not a tourist attraction but a spiritual exercise aimed at transforming the scope of the biblical knowledge of the inrending pilgrims as well as pray for unity,  peaceful coexistence and

.

 He appealed to the intending pilgrims to reciprocate the good  gesture if the state by being good ambassadors while in the holy land.

He also  urged them to  abide by the laws of  the holy land, adding that the  pilgrimage was for 2019/2020 season.

 NAN reports that the pilgrims are expected to be transported to Jordan through the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja,  on Wednesday. (NAN)

